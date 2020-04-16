Former Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian weighs his political options

Baru said he is looking forward to working together with like-minded Sarawakians who want to see a change for a better Sarawak. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, April 16 — Former Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian said today he is considering joining an existing political party or forming a new one whose stand will be similar to that of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) that captured the sentiment and desire of Sabahans.

He said Warisan has been fighting for Sabah’s rights and become a crucial player not only in determining who sits in Putrajaya but also by playing a pivotal role in balancing the political process towards the formation of a truly Malaysian nation.

Baru said he has also examined all the locally-based political parties operating in Sarawak, particularly those deemed to be in opposition to Barisan Nasional/Gabungan Parti Sarawak (BN/GPS), to continue his political struggle for the betterment of the state and its people.

“I must say that the constitution of the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is quite attractive,” he said, adding among its objectives are to strive for a fair, just, equal and equitable Malaysian society for all people irrespective of race or religion; and to uphold and safeguard the system of parliamentary and democratic government on a multi-racial basis.

He said the constitution also aims to maintain, foster and promote goodwill and harmony among all Malaysian citizens so as to ensure the progress and growth of the nation; to promote and safeguard the interests of Sarawak within Malaysia; and to encourage and promote respect and tolerance for the religious life of all communities.

“The objectives of PSB resonate with my ideals and I believe, with the ideals of most Sarawakians. Most importantly, the party promotes multi-racialism and unity,” he said in a statement.

Baru, a former works minister under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government, said he is looking forward to working together with like-minded Sarawakians who want to see a change for a better Sarawak after being ruled by BN/GPS for the last 57 years.

“We must work together to build a New Sarawak that we know is possible,” he said, adding it is free from the shackles of the BN/GPS politics of race and religion and that is just, fair and free of corruption.

Baru, who left PKR before the collapse of PH government in early last month, said he is back at his legal practice, as well as being an independent MP for Selangau and State Assemblyman for Ba’Kelalan.

He said he is also surprised that people seem interested to know what his next political move will be.