10,000 UiTM students in good health, free of Covid-19

UiTM Law students, Ahmad Daniel Nor Amin plays a guitar as he entertains his friend inside their room during the movement control order (MCO) at the Kolej Perindu in Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 15 — The 10,000 UniversitI Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students who could not return home following the Movement Control Order (MCO) ruling, are in good health and free of Covid-19 infection.

UiTM vice-chancellor Professor Emeritus Dr Mohd Azraai Kasim said since the MCO was enforced on March 18, on-campus and off-campus students nationwide, were not allowed to go out while health screenings were conducted on those who showed symptoms of the infection.

“UiTM Health Centre at all campuses operates 24 hours in ensuring students’ health are always taken care of. The university also provides all students still residing at the campus three meals a day.

“Additional food assistance such as instant noodles, biscuits and sugar are provided for off-campus students,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Mohd Azrai handed over 500 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) comprising 300 face shields and 200 frontline uniforms specially made by students and staff for the Civil Defence Force.

He added that about 150 students took part in the blood donation drive organised today by the National Blood Bank in efforts to help replenish supply, as well as to utilise the students’ free time

By involving students in such programmes he said, UiTM hopes to promote a sense of responsibility thus developing them as caring, loving and responsible citizens. — Bernama