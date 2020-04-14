PKR confirms Batu Lintang assemblyman, Betong branch chairman sacked from party

Batu Lintang State Assemblyman See Chee How (pic) and PKR Betong branch chairman Vernon Aji Kedit received their sacking letters, signed by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, yesterday. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 14 — Batu Lintang State Assemblyman See Chee How and PKR Betong branch chairman Vernon Aji Kedit has been sacked from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PRK), state PKR chapter chief Larry Sng confirmed today.

The two received their sacking letters, signed by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, yesterday.

According to the letters, the sacking was decided by the party central leadership on March 21 and the duo have 14 days to appeal against the sacking.

Asked to confirm the sacking, Sng, who is also Julau Member of Parliament, said more letters will be issued to other branch chairmen later.

“The complaints to the disciplinary bureau was never lodged by the state leadership council. Anyone in the party can raise the matter with the bureau provided that they furnish the complaints with sufficient proof.

“Vernon’s case was clear. We had pictures and videos of him celebrating with Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers when the new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was announced and he has since assumed position working in the office of Ali Biju, the deputy minister of energy and natural resources,” he said.

See, Stampin branch chairman before he was sacked, could not be reached for comment.

On April 7, state PKR secretary had said See and Kedit were among the 12 branch chairmen whose names were recommended to the disciplinary bureau for allegedly collaborating with parties outside Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The others are Boniface Willy Tumek (Mas Gading), Baharuddin Mokhsen (Petra Jaya), Simon Siah Sy Jen (Bandar Kuching), Jemree Sabli (Kota Samarahan), Cyril Langin (Serian), Yen Jebeni (Sri Aman), Nicholas Bawin Anggat (Lubok Antu), Hung Soon Kieng (Lanang), Abdul Raafidin Majidi (Sibu) and Kelvin @ Kilo Lutan (Bintulu).

He had said any letter of dismissal would be issued by PKR secretary-general if the disciplinary board agrees to terminate the membership of the divisional leaders.

The party memberships of Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, Saratok MP Ali Biju and Selangau MP Baru Bian had been automatically terminated after they left the party.

Willie, who is also the deputy minister of plantation industries and commodities, and Ali, the deputy of energy and natural resources, have reportedly joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, while Baru opted to become an Independent MP.

Baru is also the former state PKR chairman.