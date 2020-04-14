Health D-G: Men not more susceptible to Covid-19 despite higher incidence of infections

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 14 — The higher rate of male coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients is due to non-medical factors, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Among others, he said the number was skewed by the overwhelmingly male attendance at the Sri Petaling tabligh event that went on to become the country’s single largest Covid-19 cluster responsible for nearly 40 per cent of all cases so far.

“Why men are more than women, which is about 75 per cent of those infected, is because the Sri Petaling event was attended by mostly men.

“We also found that the most of the deaths are from that tabligh event,” said Dr Noor Hisham during his daily briefings on Covid-19 at Putrajaya today.

MORE TO COME