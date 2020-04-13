No Ramadan bazaars nationwide throughout MCO period, announces Putrajaya

Putrajaya has announced a nationwide prohibition on Ramadan bazaars throughout the movement control order (MCO) period. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Putrajaya has announced a nationwide prohibition on Ramadan bazaars throughout the movement control order (MCO) period.

During the daily non-health press briefing today, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stated that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has decided to prohibit all forms of Ramadan bazaars as the nation complies with the MCO that will extend well into the Muslim fasting month.

“The prime minister has decided all forms of Ramadan bazaars are not allowed to operate nationwide throughout the MCO period,’’ he said.

MORE TO COME