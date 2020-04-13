Despatch rider first in Malaysia to be punished for concealing travel history

The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday ordered a despatch rider to carry out community service for three months for failing to disclose information on his travel history. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, April 13 — The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday ordered a despatch rider to carry out community service for three months for failing to disclose information on his travel history when screened for Covid-19 in Pendang last March 26.

Magistrate Siti Norhidayah Mohd Noor meted out the sentence on Omar Mat Khatib, 31, who works in Singapore, after the man pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to carry out community for three hours a day and to report himself at the Pendang Parole Office.

Omar was charged with failing to comply with an instruction by a health officer to furnish information on his travel history at a Covid-19 screening counter at the Pendang Health Clinic at noon last March 26.

In failing to do, he had breached Regulation 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Deputy public prosecutor Fatin Dalilah Khalid prosecuted, while Omar was represented by lawyer Zuriyah Mhd Nordin (repeat: Mhd Nordin). — Bernama