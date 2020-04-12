Raja Permaisuri, Johor Sultan aid Covid-19 fight by donating equipment to hospitals

The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has contributed 100 beds to Sungai Buloh Hospital and 50 beds to Kuala Lumpur Hospital. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/kajpphotography74

KUALA LUMPUR, AprIl 12 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has contributed 100 beds to Sungai Buloh Hospital and 50 beds to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar contributed 42 ventilators for use by hospitals in Johor, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah through postings on his official Facebook.

He expressed gratitude and appreciation for the contributions.

"The Health Ministry conveys its appreciation and gratitude to Her Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong for the contributions.

“Indeed, it boosts the spirit of health personnel to continue with the fight (against Covid-19) in an effort to save the country,” he said. — Bernama