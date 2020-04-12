Police inspector arrested for alleged rape of two Mongolian women after they were stopped at MCO roadblock in PJ

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal speaks to reporters during a press conference in Petaling Jaya April 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, April 12 — A police inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping two Mongolian women aged 20 and 37 years old after he stopped them at a movement control order (MCO) roadblock here.

In the Friday night incident, the two women claimed that they were stopped at a roadblock in the district while they were on their way home in a car they hired through the e-hailing app Grab.

Upon finding out that the two victims had no valid travel documents on them, the inspector reportedly took advantage of the situation and forcefully took them to a nearby hotel where he allegedly raped them.

Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said, acting on a tip-off, a police team led by PJ deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood raided the boutique hotel and rescued the two women.

“The police inspector aged 30 was arrested and has been remanded today for five days to facilitate investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code for rape,” he said during a press conference this afternoon.

Nik Ezanee said the police are also looking at other elements and may bring up more charges against the suspect as the case may also be possibly investigated for kidnap and extortion.

“Right now, there are elements of rape. We are also looking at other charges as well.

“The victims have no valid travel documents. There are possibilities that the women are involved in the illicit sex trade but I want to make it clear that, in this case, they are the victims,” he said.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect had kept the two women in the hotel room against their will.

It was learnt that the women were stopped at the roadblock at 8pm on Friday and held in the hotel room for more than 24 hours before the police team rescued them.

He said the two victims have been sent for a medical examination and will be placed under an interim protection order (IPO).

“The two women are unable to speak English or Malay so we had to use a translator who is a friend of the two victims,” he said.

A police forensic unit was sent to the hotel room where forensic investigations were carried out.

“I want to say that we view this case seriously. I am disappointed with the action of the policeman who acted in his own capacity and we will ensure that the stern action based on existing laws will be taken against him,” he said.