PICKnGO to offer delivery service amid MCO extension

Valerie Chan, Executive Director of PICKnGO Sdn Bhd. — Picture courtesy of PICKnGO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Ride-hailing app PICKnGo is moving into delivery services as business dwindles amid the extension of the movement control order (MCO) until April 28.

Its executive director Valerie Chan said the move is to help provide an additional avenue for taxi drivers to earn a living in these challenging times through their delivery operations.

“A customer will only need to book a ride through the application and leave a relevant remark at the message section of the app,” she said in a statement.

The app will now allow users to book the ride as a delivery service, which in turn helps business owners and customers to pick up their groceries or essential items from designated locations.

As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to spread, PICKnGo is practising a contactless and cashless payment system through the app to reduce any physical contact.

“We are also concerned over the widespread transmission of Covid-19 and have advised all

our drivers take additional precautions by wearing face mask while on duty and have hand

sanitisers in their vehicle,” said Chan.

“We also urge passengers to wear a mask while riding in the taxi.”