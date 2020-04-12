Muhyiddin expected to retain party presidency uncontested at Bersatu’s inaugural election

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to retain his post uncontested in the upcoming Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

COMMENTARY, April 12 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to retain his post uncontested in the upcoming Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) election even though no date has been fixed for Bersatu’s inaugural election because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy president Datuk Seri Muhkriz Mahathir, who is also Kedah mentri besar, has been nominated to challenge Muhyiddin for the presidency but he has yet to agree.

Many expect Muhkriz to reject the nomination and retain his deputy presidency to maintain stability in the party given the country’s political and economic situation.

Moreover, some 160 of the 189 division leaders have called for the three top posts — chairman, president and deputy president — to be status quo.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad already retained his post as chairman uncontested.

Talk is that Muhyiddin agreed not to contest the chairman’s post and Mukhriz is expected to do the same with the president’s post.

Party insiders say challenges for the top posts might destabilise the party and in turn the Perikatan Nasional government.

Bukit Bintang Bersatu division chief Zailani Isa Usuluddin said he expects all party leaders and members to abide by the pledge not to contest the top three posts.

“This is to maintain and strengthen unity and Muhyiddin has done his part by not contesting the chairman post.

“I have spoken to several other division leaders and they too expect Mukhriz to turn down the nomination to contest the president’s post,” he added.

It looks like the party grassroots and leaders are putting their trust in Muhyiddin to continue leading the party.