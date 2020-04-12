Minister: Haircutting services won’t resume automatically, and only for Covid-19 green zones

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Haircutting services will not automatically be allowed to operate during the government’s movement control order (MCO) as the expanded list of businesses must apply to the government first before resuming operations, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail also confirmed his Cabinet colleague Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s remarks yesterday that the new sectors allowed to operate are limited to just green zones in the country.

When asked if the government would retract its approval for haircutting services during the MCO, Ismail Sabri replied: “As I mentioned yesterday, MITI will be scrutinising all the views given. From what we were informed by MITI, it is not automatic. I was made to understand there are application processes.” MITI is the acronym for the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

In Malaysia, there are currently only 29 districts that are green zones or districts where there are no reported Covid-19 cases, including just four districts in the whole of peninsula Malaysia.

In Kuala Lumpur, for example, all four districts are red zones, while all districts in the most-affected state of Selangor are all red zones except for the orange zones of Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat.

The bulk of the green zones are in Sabah and Sarawak, with eight districts and 17 districts there respectively that have yet to record any Covid-19 cases.

MORE TO COME