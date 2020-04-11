Lives more important than looks, hairdressers say as nine in 10 refuse to reopen

The Malaysian Hairdressing Association said today that 91 per cent of its members did not agree to resume their businesses during the MCO period, citing safety issues, among others. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA) said today that 91 per cent of its members did not agree to resume their businesses during the movement control order (MCO) period, citing safety issues, among others.

In a statement today, MHA said it had conducted a survey to gauge its members’ response after Putrajaya relaxed restrictions on several sectors following the extended MCO, including barber shops and hairdressers.

“It is impossible to maintain a distance of one metre during haircutting. Both the customer and the hairdresser are in a state of being easily infected by the virus,” it said in a statement.

“Haircut should not be listed as a necessary essential service, no matter long hair or short hair, the most important thing for now is to stay alive. The purpose of the movement control order is to save people’s lives, not their appearance.”

It also called on Putrajaya to revoke any permit awarded to any hair salons to resume business during the MCO.

