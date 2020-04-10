Putrajaya lifts restriction on some sectors after MCO extended, including barbers, laundry

Police and Armed Forces personnel patrol the vicinity of Kampung Pulau Betong in Balik Pulau April 8, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Putrajaya today released a new list of industries allowed to operate, after earlier announcing that the movement control order (MCO) has been extended for another two weeks.

Among the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s (Miti) list of outlets allowed to operate within the standard operating procedures are barbers and laundry, but not self-service outlets for the latter.

“The government’s decision is based on findings from studies that indicate that the spread of Covid-19 would not only have a significant impact on health, but would also have detrimental effects on the economy and the well-being of the people, in particular, the SMEs which constitute the largest contributor to the nation’s workforce,” senior minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a statement.

