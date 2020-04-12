Deputy minister: 15 Malaysians arrive from Iraq

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — Fifteen Malaysians who are working in Iraq, arrived home today.

Foreign Deputy Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar said they arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 9.35am via a privately-funded commercial flight, Iraqi Airways IA 455 from Baghdad.

“All of them will undergo health screening at KLIA and be placed under a 14-day quarantine,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarudin, who is also Foreign Ministry Covid-19 Taskforce chairman, said the Malaysian Embassy in Jordan had facilitated the return of the group with the cooperation of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

He said Wisma Putra through Malaysian Representatives overseas will continue to ensure the wellbeing of Malaysians stranded abroad and take appropriate action to enable them to return home safely.

“My advice to Malaysians affected by the Covid-19 pandemic overseas to remain steadfast and stay calm in this situation,” he added. — Bernama