Covid-19: Village Grocer to reopen EkoCheras outlet as all 86 other staff test negative

Village Grocer announced tonight that it will be reopening its EkoCheras branch, which was previously closed after a worker there tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture from Facebook/Village Grocer

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Grocery store chain Village Grocer announced tonight that it will be reopening its EkoCheras branch, which was previously closed after a worker there tested positive for Covid-19.

Village Grocer said it took the precaution of testing all remaining staff members at the Eko Cheras branch after the said staff member tested positive.

“We are pleased to share that all 86 came back as negative.

“From this welcome news, we are able to announce that Village Grocer EkoCheras will reopen on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 10am,” it said on its official Facebook page.

Previously on Friday evening (April 10), Village Grocer announced that it was informed that one of its staff members at EkoCheras tested positive for Covid-19 while in quarantine, explaining that it took the necessary precautions to test and quarantine its staff after a previous Covid-19 positive case was announced on April 6.

Village Grocer said on April 10 that it would take the further precautionary measures of closing the store from 5pm the same day for deep cleaning, as well as sending all its staff for health screening and testing.

At that time, the grocery store chain said it would provide updates at a later time on when the EkoCheras store would be open.

Village Grocer has repeatedly stressed that it carries out daily temperature checks on all staff members and customers, and that all its customer-facing staff wear face masks and gloves, and that all surfaces are sanitised daily while social distancing is also practised.

On April 6, Village Grocer said it would deep clean its EkoCheras branch overnight before reopening for business at noon the next day, after having been told by the Health Ministry that one of its customers who visited the outlet on March 25 and April 3 had tested positive for Covid-19.

On April 9, Village Grocer said it would deep clean its M City outlet at Jalan Ampang overnight before reopening for trade the next day at noon as a precautionary step, after the store was told that a resident of a condominium unit at M City had tested positive for Covid-19. This customer who did not develop any Covid-19 symptoms had visited the grocery store branch during the period of March 17 to April 8, it had said.

Village Grocer had on March 26 announced that it would deep-clean its Bangsar Village outlet before opening for business the next morning after an unverified resident bulletin alluding to a Covid-19 positive person allegedly having visited the outlet on March 20 and March 21.

On March 25, grocery store chain Ben’s Independent Grocer announced that it would deep clean its Plaza Batai branch in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur after it was told that a customer who had visited the store two days ago had tested positive for Covid-19. The store resumed business the next day after the deep-clean.