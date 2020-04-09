Covid-19: Village Grocer to cleanse M City branch after customer tests positive

Deep cleaning underway at the Village Grocer in Bangsar March 26, 2020. — Picture from Facebook/Village Grocer

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Grocery store chain Village Grocer will sanitise yet another outlet, after a customer of its outlet at Jalan Ampang here tested positive for Covid-19.

In an announcement today, Village Grocer said the customer had not displayed any symptoms of Covid-19.

“We have been made aware that a resident in a condo unit in M-City, Jalan Ampang has been tested positive for Covid-19. This person visited Village Grocer M City between the period of March 17 and April 8, 2020. The resident has not yet developed any symptoms.

“As a precaution we are going to deep-clean the whole store tonight.

“We will be open for trade at 12 noon on April 10, 2020,” it said in an announcement posted on its Facebook page.

Village Grocer highlighted that it carries out daily temperature checks on all staff members and customers, all frontline workers wear face masks and gloves, all surfaces are sanitised daily, and social distancing practised.

“The safety of our customers and staff are our utmost priority and we urge everyone to take their own precautionary measures to protect from Covid-19,” it added.

On April 6, Village Grocer had said it would deep clean its EkoCheras branch overnight before reopening for business at noon the next day, after having been told by the Health Ministry that one of its customers who visited the outlet on March 25 and April 3 had tested positive for Covid-19.

Village Grocer had on March 26 announced that it would deep-clean its Bangsar Village outlet before opening for business the next morning after an unverified resident bulletin alluding to a Covid-19 positive person allegedly having visited the outlet on March 20 and March 21.

On March 25, grocery store chain Ben’s Independent Grocer announced that it would deep clean its Plaza Batai branch in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur after it was told that a customer who had visited the store two days ago had tested positive for Covid-19. The store resumed business the next day after the deep-clean.