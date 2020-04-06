Village Grocer EkoCheras says a previous customer found positive for Covid-19

Deep cleaning underway at the Village Grocer in Bangsar March 26, 2020. — Picture from Facebook/Village Grocer

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Grocery store chain Village Grocer today announced that its EkoCheras branch previously had a customer who has tested positive for Covid-19, and said it will be deep cleaning the outlet tonight before reopening for business at noon tomorrow.

Village Grocer said it was informed by the Health Ministry of the customer testing positive for Covid-19.

“This person visited us on the morning of 25 March and 3 April 2020,” it said in a brief announcement on its Facebook page.

“On the advice of MoH, we are going to spend tonight deep-cleaning the whole store as well as send certain members of staff for testing. These are our precautionary measures,” it said.

“We will be open for trade at 12 noon on 7 April 2020,” it added.

Village Grocer highlighted that it carries out daily temperature checks on all staff members and customers, and that all its customer-facing staff wear face masks and gloves, and that all surfaces are sanitised daily while social distancing is also practised.

“The safety of our customers and staff are our utmost priority and we urge everyone to take their own precautionary measures to protect from Covid-19,” it added.

Previously, Village Grocer on March 26 announced that it would deep-clean its Bangsar Village outlet before opening for business the next morning after an unverified resident bulletin alluding to a Covid-19 positive person allegedly having visited the outlet on March 20 and March 21.

On March 25, grocery store chain Ben’s Independent Grocer announced that it would deep clean its Plaza Batai branch in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur after it was told that a customer who had visited the store two days ago had tested positive for Covid-19. The store resumed business the next day after the deep-clean.