Village Grocer Bangsar undergoes deep-cleaning tonight, business as usual tomorrow morning

In a Facebook post, Village Grocer said the entire Bangsar outlet will be sanitised overnight, and that the supermarket will open for business at 10am tomorrow. — Picture from Facebook/Village Grocer

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Supermarket chain Village Grocer has announced it will deep-clean its Bangsar Village outlet after claims were made that a Covid-19 positive case visited the premises last week.

In a Facebook post, it said the entire store will be sanitised overnight, and that the supermarket will open for business at 10am tomorrow.

“We have been made aware of an unverified resident bulletin alluding to a positive Covid-19 case visiting Bangsar Village on March 20 and 21.

“The safety of our customers and staff are our utmost priority and we urge everyone to take their own precautionary measures as well as to be protected from Covid-19,” Village Grocer said.

The supermarket chain’s management also reminded patrons that all Village Grocer outlets practise the following safety procedures: temperature checks are conducted on staff and customers, all customer-facing staff must wear masks and gloves, store surfaces are sanitised and disinfected on a daily basis, and social distancing is upheld.

Last night, grocery store chain Ben’s Independent Grocer, which coincidentally is owned by the same parent company as Village Grocer, announced yesterday that its Plaza Batai branch in Bukit Damansara would be closed for the entire day today for deep cleaning, after it was informed a customer who visited the store two days before has since tested positive for Covid-19.