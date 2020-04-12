Covid-19: Terengganu to give one-off cash aid to 199 tourism active players

A total of 199 active players in the Terengganu’s tourism sector who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will receive a one-off cash aid soon. — Reuters pic

KUALA NERUS, April 12 — A total of 199 active players in the Terengganu’s tourism sector who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will receive a one-off cash aid soon.

Terengganu Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said they comprise 48 trishaw peddlers, 17 passenger boat operators in Seberang Takir, 99 tour guides and 35 mountain guides in Dungun.

“The amount will be announced by Mentri Besar (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar),” he said in a news conference here today.

Meanwhile, Ariffin said the state government is currently promoting the tourism subsectors such as health, food and sports via digital platforms based on “buy now, travel later” concept.

It is among efforts by the state government to reinvigorate the industry which is affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, he added. — Bernama