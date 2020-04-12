Covid-19: Selangor Mansion adds 32 more infections

A general view of Selangor Mansion, which has been placed under the enhanced movement control order, in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Health Ministry has found another 32 people infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Selangor Mansion here.

In his daily Covid-19 press conference today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah this brought the site’s total to 75 cases.

“Menara City One has a total of 31 positive cases — one new case. There was also one death involving a Pakistani national.

“There are four cases in Malayan Mansion, no new cases. Selangor Mansion has an additional 32 cases, which means there are 75 positive cases there,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Selangor Mansion was placed under an Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) last week after 15 cases were detected in the vicinity as of April 6.

The enforcement of the EMCO at the two buildings involves 365 residential units comprising 5,000 residents.

At the same time, the police had also received a report lodged against some residents at the Selangor Mansion for allegedly throwing items such as bottles, garbage bags and flower pots at Malaysian Armed Forces personnel installing concertina wires in the area.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said yesterday the report was lodged by a complainant after being informed of the incident by the personnel involved.

He stressed, however, that police did not receive any report regarding foreigners throwing urine-filled bags at MAF personnel as reported in a local newspaper.

Other residential areas and housing estates placed under EMCO included Menara City One in Jalan Mushi Abdullah, Mile 21 until Mile 24 in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat as well as Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam in Kluang, Johor.