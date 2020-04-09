Minister: Cops issued 95 compound fines to MCO violators yesterday

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on a motorist in Kampung Pulau Betong in Balik Pulau April 8, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — Ninety five compound notices were issued by the police to individuals who violated the movement control order (MCO) as at yesterday,” said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the violators who were issued the compounds would have to pay RM1,000 each at the district health office or nearest police station.

“They are given two weeks to pay up,” he told the daily media conference on MCO here today.

Earlier, police announced compounds would be issued to MCO offenders starting yesterday under their stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP). — Bernama