Tesco to hiring 600 staff across supply chain for Ramadan, Aidilfitri

People wait in line at the checkout counters at the Tesco Extra store in Kajang January 30, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, APRIL 7 — Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd said today it is looking to recruit over 600 workers for the next eight weeks to meet high demands amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan and Aidilfitri season.

Tesco’s Head of People, Alvin Low said the hypermarket’s workers are toiling round the clock to help ensure families have access to the shopping items they need.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a sharp increase in demand for food and household products,” Low said in a statement.

“New colleagues will be placed across all of our 60 stores nationwide, as well as our grocery home shopping delivery service, Tesco Online. Ever since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented, we have seen a huge surge of orders via Tesco Online and we need all the help we can get to serve our customers as best as we can.”

Low said that with new hires coming on board, Tesco’s existing workers would be able to get enough rest and achieve better work-life balance during the MCO.

He said Malaysians aged between 18 and 60, with a minimum of Sijil Pendidikan Malaysia (SPM) can apply.

“As an equal opportunity employer, Tesco also welcomes those who are disabled to join the team. Vacancies include store associates, cashiers, Tesco Online Pickers and customer delivery assistants. No previous experience needed for full-time, temporary and part-time roles.

“We launched the recruitment drive about two weeks ago, and we have since received some applications. We hope more will come forward to join us soon as we have streamlined our recruitment system and interviews are conducted via phone so that candidates would not need to breach the MCO,” said Low.

Those who are interested can email [email protected], call the Customer Service Hotline at 1300-13-1313. If interested candidates have no access to emails or phones, they may just walk-in at the nearest Tesco store to ask for an application form.