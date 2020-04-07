MAF deploys 7,000 personnel to assist second phase of MCO

Army personnel from Regimen 502 Askar Wataniah, Kem Sungai Buloh arrive at IPD Shah Alam to assist the police in enforcing the movement control order (MCO), March 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, April 7 — A total of 7,000 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel have been deployed to assist the Royal Malaysia Police in enforcing the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) beginning April 1.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said during the first phase of the MCO from March 18 to 31, between 5,000 and 6,000 MAF personnel had been mobilised.

He said the number was increased following the stricter rules enforced during the second phase of the MCO.

“In addition to assisting the MCO operations through roadblocks, some 5,000 personnel are tasked with maintaining security and order in the country’s borders.

“MAF’s involvement in enforcing the MCO has also helped the compliance rate reach 99 per cent,” he told reporters after checking on a roadblock at Tanjung Lumpur here today.

Also present was Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan.

Ahmad Hasbullah said the MAF also helped in the enforcement of enhanced MCO in several areas such as Simpang Renggam, Johor; Sungai Lui, Selangor and Menara City One in Kuala Lumpur by mobilising 20 personnel at one time.

“We are also actively assisting and monitoring the delivery of essential items including food in the interior parts of Sabah and Sarawak beginning last Sunday and it is scheduled to take place until this Friday,” he said.

Ahmad Hasbullah also confirmed that there have been no Covid-19 positive cases among MAF personnel.

Meanwhile, Abd Jalil said police had identified 127 foreign tourists throughout Pahang who decided to stay in the country following the spread of Covid-19 in their respective countries.

He said they comprised 85 people who were now in Tioman Island and 42 in Cameron Highlands.

“All of them, aged between 20 and 80 are from the United States, China, Spain, Italy, France and Britain.

“They have been in the resorts since before the MCO was implemented...it is learnt that the Immigration Department has been informed of the situation and it is ready to assist them,” he said. — Bernama