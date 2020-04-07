Covid-19: Two-thirds of three EMCO population screened

Health workers in protective suits are seen at Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion in Jalan Masjid India April 7, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has successfully screened and tested two-thirds of the overall population in three Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) locations for COvid-19, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said these three EMCO locations were in Simpang Renggam, Johor; Hulu Langat, Selangor and Menara City One in Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the ministry expected to take around 10 days to screen all the residents of the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion buildings in Kuala Lumpur, which were placed under EMCO effective today.

“We estimate each mansion has around 2,500 residents to be tested and screened, so (the number for) two mansions is around 5,000 residents.

“We are actively screening, and we hope in about 10 days (we can) clean, and decontaminate and sanitise the area as well,” he said at a daily media briefing on Covid-19 here today. — Bernama