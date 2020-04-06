Malaysian PM, Palestine president discuss ties, Covid-19 over phone call

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 23,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas discussed — over the phone today — several issues including bilateral relations and the Covid-19 pandemic, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

Abbas congratulated the Malaysian prime minister on assuming his new post, stressing the importance of developing the special bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries.

The president also wished the Malaysian government and people success in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing Palestine’s keenness to continue cooperation with Malaysia in various fields of common interest.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin stressed Malaysia’s support for the Palestinian cause, expressing his strong wish to continue working to develop the strong relations between the two countries.

The prime minister also invited Abbas to visit Malaysia after the end of Covid-19, wishing the Palestinian people peace, security and achieving their aspirations for unity, freedom and independence. — Bernama