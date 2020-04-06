Malaysia again hits record Covid-19 recoveries, death tally now 62 with one new fatality

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, April 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Malaysia has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 recoveries in a day so far with 236 patients discharged today, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total recoveries from Covid-19 now stand at 1,241 cases, or 32.72 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases recorded so far.

An additional 131 Covid-19 cases were confirmed today, which means the total cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia as of noon today stands at 3,793 cases.

Out of the 2,490 cases still being treated, 102 of them are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with 54 of the 102 ICU patients requiring respiratory support.

The death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 62 cases, after one additional death was reported today.

MORE TO COME