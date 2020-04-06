Health D-G: After tabligh, two biggest clusters from Kuching church, Bangi wedding

Health workers in protective suits are seen at Selangor Mansion in Jalan Masjid India April 6, 2020. —Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — The two biggest Covid-19 clusters after the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster are a result of mass gatherings, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today.

He said the first cluster is related to a three-day religious seminar at a church in Kuching, Sarawak which has caused two deaths, followed by a wedding reception in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor.He also urged the public against stigmatising those linked to the clusters.

“From (Kuching) cluster, two have died, five are in critical condition in Intensive Care Units, 50 are being treated in hospitals, 25 under observation in quarantine centres, and one case has fully recovered and discharged,” Dr Noor Hisham said during the daily briefing.

A total of 83 people have been confirmed as positive with Covid-19 from the Kuching cluster.

Meanwhile, the Bangi cluster has since infected people across five “generations”.

“As of today, 88 cases have been tested as positive with Covid-19, including one case currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. No deaths have been reported due to the cluster,” he said, referring to the Bangi cluster.

In comparison, the cluster from the tabligh event in Sri Petaling is related to 1,624 positive cases so far.

Dr Noor Hisham however explained that the spread of the pandemic from both the Kuching and Bangi clusters have since been contained, and authorities do not expect to see any new positive cases from them.

“We should not stigmatise them. What is important is to help detect and treat the infection among their ranks, as well as those of their families and contacts,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Malaysia has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 recoveries in a day so far with 236 patients discharged today, the Ministry of Health announced.

An additional 131 Covid-19 cases were confirmed today, which means the total cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia as of noon today stands at 3,793 cases.