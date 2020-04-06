Digi offers free Covid-19 insurance coverage to first 200,000 customers

The free Covid Cover plan provides customers with a 30-day coverage from the day it is approved. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) is offering free Covid Cover insurance plan to the first 200,000 customers.

In a statement today, Digi said Covid Cover offers comprehensive short-term coverage to customers who may require hospitalisation and treatment during COVID-19 crisis.

“Underwritten by Gibraltar BSN, Covid Cover is a fully digital-enabled insurance plan opened to Malaysians aged between 18 and 60.

“Interested customers can easily sign up for the coverage without undergoing any form of medical examinations,” it said.

The free Covid Cover plan provides customers with a 30-day coverage from the day it is approved.

“The coverage includes a Hospital Cash benefit of RM60 a day for hospitalisation due to Covid-19 and a death benefit of RM20,000,” it said, adding that the offer is opened until April 30, 2020, or until all the 200,000 free plans have been fully redeemed.

“For customers who may have missed the free offer, they can still subscribe to any of the affordable coverage packages, starting from as low as RM5 and up to RM20 for 30 days.

“All the plans offer full coverage including Hospital Cash benefits, Death and Total Permanent Disability (TPD) benefits including additional benefits in the event a patient suffers from Dengue or Zika,” said Digi.

For postpaid customers, the monthly premiums could be paid via their phone bills, while for prepaid customers, it would be deducted from their prepaid credit, said Digi

The Covid Cover insurance plan is also offered to non-Digi users via www.easyadd.my.

Payments are enabled through debit and credit card. — Bernama



