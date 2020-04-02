Sarawak reports ninth Covid-19 death

A Google screenshot of the Sarawak General Hospital. A man died from Covid-19 at the hospital today.

KUCHING, April 2 ― Sarawak registered its ninth death from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) today after a local man died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“Let us express our condolences to his family,” Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said in his media briefing on the latest development on Covid-19 here.

He said the state also registered 23 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number to 211 to-date.

Of the new new cases, he said 21 are being treated at SGH and another two at the Sibu Hospital.

“A total of 91 persons-under-investigation (PUI) for Covid-19 are also reported in the state today, bringing the total number to 1,379,” he said, adding that 1,082 of them were tested negative and 86 others are awaiting laboratory test results.

Uggah said 63 of the new PUI cases are from Kuching district, with 33 of these tested at the screening centre at the State Youth and Sports Complex at Tun Ahmad Zaidi Road and the 30 at SGH.

He said Samarahan district, which shares a boundary with Kuching district, registered 16 new PUI cases, while Bintulu district has four, Miri district three, Betong district two and one each for Asajaya, Serian and Mukah districts.

Uggah said the police have arrested 37 people since last night for breaching the movement control order (MCO), including 13 from Kuching district.