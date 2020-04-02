Four zones for classification of Covid-19 areas

Police and Armed Forces personnel patrol the vicinity of Menara City One in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The areas of Covid-19 have been classified into four zones based on the number of cases in an area by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

National Security Council (MKN) in its response to the frequently asked question (FAQ) on the second phase of the movement control order (MCO 2) said that the red zone refers to areas with more than 40 positive cases, while the orange zone is for areas with 21 to 40 positive cases.

The yellow zone refers to areas with one to 20 positive cases and the green zone is without any positive case.

“The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) was implemented at certain areas or localities in the red zone on the advice of the MOH when there is a sudden spread of the virus in that locality,” said MKN.

MKN noted that during the MCO 2 period starting yesterday until April 14, only 10 critical sectors were allowed to operate, including food services, water, energy, communications and internet as well as security and defence.

Solid waste management, public cleansing and sewerage; healthcare and medical including dietary supplement; banking and finance; e-commerce and logistics are also confined to essential services. — Bernama