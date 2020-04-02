Covid-19: Malaysian woman in Egypt recovers and discharged from hospital

A man pulls his luggage upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport (CAI), as Egypt ramps up its efforts to slow the spread the coronavirus disease in Cairo March 19, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 ― The Ministry of Health and Population of Egypt has confirmed that a Malaysian woman who was positive with Covid-19 has recovered and was discharged from the ward yesterday (Wednesday).

The Ministry, in a statement on its Faccebook page written in Arabic, said the woman was one of 22 patients who recovered yesterday after receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation according to the guidelines given by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, the ministry did not disclose the information about the woman and the symptoms she faced.

“There are 179 patients who have recovered and have been been discharged,” said the ministry.

As of yesterday, Egypt saw 779 people infected and 52 dead.

Previously, Bernama reported ― quoting a source from a Malaysian student association in Egypt ― that a Malaysian female student was quarantined on March 15 at a hospital in Cairo after she was suspected of having Covid-19 symptoms during a screening test at a health centre in the capital.

The source said the student, who is in her early 20s and is taking a course in Islamic studies at a university in Cairo, was admitted at the hospital since March 22.

“We were informed that the student had no history of travelling outside Egypt or had any contact with Covid-19 positive individuals,” said the source. ― Bernama



