Only immediate family allowed at burial grounds during MCO, says Johor religious dept

Johor Islamic Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi (centre) said those attending the funeral should disperse immediately after the talkin has been recited by the imam. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 1 — Only immediate family members are allowed to accompany when a body is taken to a Muslim cemetery, in efforts to contain Covid-19, during the movement control order (MCO) which has been extended until April 14.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said this is one of the guidelines which the close relatives must abide by, in the event of a death in the family, including Covid-19 related death, in which case the nearest Police Station and District Health Office must be informed.

“Taking into account the current Covid -19 situation and the views of the Ministry of Health, the next-of-kin must adhere to the guidelines applicable to all government and kariah muslim burial grounds,” he told reporters here today.

Also present were Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) advisor Datuk Noh Gadut, Johor mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad, Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) director Datuk Md Rofiki Samsudin and MAINJ chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Noh Ibrahim.

Apart from that, Tosrin said those attending the funeral should disperse immediately after the talkin has been recited by the imam.

“They must also wear a mask, wash their hands with sanitisers and practice social distancing by keeping a distance of at least one metre, use other personal protective equipment if necessary, and no body contact or handshakes are allowed,” he said.

He said while the MCO is being enforced, relatives and family members are only allowed to be at the burial ground when the funeral rites are being performed.

In another development, Tosrin called on Muslims in the state to perform the Amalan Johor Bermunajat special prayers in their homes, beginning from tomorrow until April 4, to seek protection from Allah SWT in efforts to contain Covid-19.

He said the Qunut Nazilah is to be recited during maghrib prayers, which is to be followed by solat hajat (prayer of need) and recitation of Surah Yasin and tahlil until it is time for Isyak prayers.

“The Qunut Nazilah should also be recited when performing Isyak prayer. After the recitation of Surah Al-Mulk, Selawat Kamilah and Asmaul Husna make a special prayer seeking Allah’s mercy and bounty to keep us safe and relieve us from the pandemic,” he added.

According to Tosrin, the guidelines for the Amalan Johor Bermunajat , would be uploaded onto JAINJ Facebook, while a live streaming of the prayers performed by Sultan Abu Bakr Mosque officials, would be broadcast via Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque Facebook soon after the call for maghrib prayers tomorrow.

In another development Noh Gadut encouraged Muslims to perform the funeral prayer in absentia for those who died from Covid-19 infection.

“In view of the MCO ruling to curb the spread of Covid-19, once we are aware of a death and the remains will be laid to rest, perform the funeral prayers at home,” he said. — Bernama