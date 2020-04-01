CM: One-month rental exemption for all Penang Development Corporation projects

An aerial view of Penang during clear skies seen from level 59 of Komtar in George Town November 13, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 1 — Tenants of all Penang Development Corporation (PDC) projects in the state will be given a one-month rental exemption, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said all tenants in Bukit Tengah stalls, Komtar, Batu Kawan Stadium, Lorong Kulit and Bukit Bendera car park will be exempted from April’s rental fees.

This is one of the initiatives the state’s development arm decided to implement due to the impact of the movement control order (MCO) and Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

“Payment for purchase of land, industrial land and industrial buildings in which the sales and purchase agreements have been signed will also be deferred to June 30,” he said.

The approval period for offers of sale and lease of industrial and non-industrial lands will also be extended to June 30.

Chow said rental for local small and medium industries (SMIs) in PDC’s commercial units such as The One Bayan Baru, as well as commercial premises in Burma Road, Burma Square and Kedah Road Complex will also be suspended.

He said the SMIs can then pay the rent in stages within a six-month period but must settle all arrears by the end of the year.

“The rental for cluster houses in Lebuh Cecil, Pengkalan Weld and Taman Crescentia in Batu Kawan will also be exempted for two months, April and May,” he said.

The Persatuan Kebajikan Anak Muda Balik Pulau will be given a one-month exemption on its land lease for April.

“PDC is now in the process of preparing the application procedures for the Penang Business Continuity Zero Interest Loan. I hope to announce the details within these one to two days,” he said.

Chow also announced PDC had contributed RM1 million to the Penang Covid-19 Fund.

Penang announced a RM75 million aid package that included one-off payments and loans for Penangites and local vendors.

The one-off payments will be distributed to the various eligible groups from today onwards.