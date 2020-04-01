China’s Quangang District sends Penang protective gear for health workers

Medical personnel check the temperature of a visitor at the entrance of KPJ Tawakkal hospital in Kuala Lumpur, January 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

GEORGE TOWN, April 1 — The government of Quangang District in China’s Fujian Province has donated personal protective equipment to Penang’s frontline workers in Penang General Hospital, state exco Yeoh Soon Hin said.

He said the donated equipment included face masks, protective clothing and shoe covers.

“My office is working closely with the special officer to the Penang chief minister, Lau Keng Ee, to obtain medical aid for hospital personnel from Fujian Province and in response, they sent over the PPE,” he said in a statement today.

He said the provincial authority sent over 6,400 masks, 100 sets of personal protective clothing and 100 sets of shoe covers.

“We will hand over the PPE to the Penang General Hospital so that they are better equipped in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

He thanked the Quangang district government for the donation and said this would strengthen the friendship between it and Penang.