Minister: Six months’ rent waiver for highway businesses

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Petaling Jaya Kuala Lumpur as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Rental for shops at highway stops will be waived for the next six months to lighten their burden in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He said that these shops were suffering as business was scarce due to the lack of vehicles on the highway in light of the movement control order (MCO).

“So highway companies like Plus, Anih Berhad, LATAR, MEX, Pro Lintas, Grand Saga, Kesas, Grand Sepadu have all agreed to waive the rental fee for six months at these RnR stops,” he said during his daily press conference that was broadcasted “live”.

This is the latest decision made the by government to help ease the financial burden of Malaysians who have been under restricted movement since March 18. The order was later extended for another two weeks.

The second phase of the MCO is set to begin tomorrow and will last until April 14.