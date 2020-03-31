Minister: FAMA to set up fresh goods markets across Malaysia to prevent crowding during MCO

Ismail Sabri said these controlled fresh goods markets will only sell products including fish, meat, fruit and vegetables. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) will set up markets for fresh and wet goods nationwide, so as to overcome the problem of congestion and crowds at wet markets during the ongoing extended movement control order (MCO) against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said these controlled fresh goods markets will only sell products including fish, meat, fruit and vegetables, unlike ordinary wet markets which also offer items like clothing and dry goods.

“The markets will be established in 77 locations throughout every state. Alongside this, selected farmers’ markets (pasar tani terpilih) will also be held in 10 locations, and permanent farmers’ markets (pasar tani kekal) within buildings at 16 locations,” he said during his daily post-National Security Council press conference today.

Ismail Sabri said markets will also be opened in 17 FAMA operations centres throughout the country, three MyFarm outlets including the one in Putrajaya, 24 Farmers’ Organisation area complexes, as well as in suitable government department or agency complexes.

“The operating hours for selected farmers’ markets are from 8am or 8.30am, to 11am or noon, twice a week. Whereas for farmers’ markets the operating hours are from 8am or 8.30am, to 12pm, and can be extended up to 4pm.

“As with existing wet markets, strict standard operating procedures will be in place to stem the spread of Covid-19, including appropriate social distancing and spacing between the stalls by at least one metre apart,” he said.

The minister added that FAMA will also sell its products online during this period, and encouraged the public to buy from them.

As of noon today, approximately 2,626 Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia have been recorded, with 479 recoveries and 37 deaths. Worldwide approximately 786,876 cases have been recorded, with 165,892 recoveries and 37,839 deaths.