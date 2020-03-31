MCO: Pahang police to further tighten state borders from midnight tonight

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh March 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, March 31 — The Pahang police will further tighten the state borders from midnight tonight under the second phase of the movement control order (MCO).

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said the roadblocks would not only involve the federal roads but also at ‘rat routes’ to ensure public compliance with the MCO.

“In addition, we will set up 42 roadblocks for 24 hours along the major roads statewide. We will also increase the number of officers and personnel involved, depending on the need.

“Apart from the major roads, we will also be conducting small scale inspections in areas such as Felda settlements and the villages,” he told reporters after witnessing the blood donation drive at the Sri Panching Camp here today.

The programme, jointly organised by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), was also attended by 4th Brigade commander Brigadier General Zaidan Atan and Kuantan Air Base commander Brigadier General Mohd Fadzil Mohd Diah.

Abd Jalil also disclosed that within 24 hours yesterday, police inspected 12,048 vehicles and arrested 24 individuals statewide for violating the MCO.

In another development, Abd Jalil said three policemen from Kuantan and Pekan tested positive for Covid-19 and were being treated at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here, while 43 others were placed under quarantine after being referred as persons under investigation (PUI).

“Those who tested positive had close contact with Covid-19 positive cases. Test results for PUI cases are expected to be known in a few days,” he said.

He said 87 uniformed officers and personnel participated in the blood donation drive today for the HTAA blood bank which continued to decrease since the outbreak of Covid-19. — Bernama