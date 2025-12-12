SHAH ALAM, Dec 12 — Popular singer and actress Erra Fazira is now officially the wife of entrepreneur Mohamad Ezwan Mohamad Zain or better known as Mr E.

The intimate gardenesque ceremony which took place at an event venue in Kampung Melayu Subang, Shah Alam, saw both Erra, 51, in her third marriage, and Mr E, 44, in his second, end their singlehood with Mr E pronouncing the akad nikah (marriage vows) with just one lafaz (marital declaration).

The couple’s marriage was officiated by the assistant registrar of marriage from Selangor Religious Council (MAIS), Mohd Sabirin Noordin.

“I accept the marriage of Fazira binti Wan Chek (Erra Fazira’s real name) with a dowry of 24 gold dinars, paid in cash,” Mr E said.

Mr E puts the ring on Erra Fazira during their wedding in Subang December 12, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

During the ceremony, the gold dinars were presented in the form of a Bunga Mas weighing around 102 grammes, which also served as the dowry.

Instead of the traditional method of exchanging trays of gifts, the couple presented their gifts in one big tray or talam.

Among the gift items were wedding rings, a designer handbag, a designer watch, perfumes and shoes.

Mr E, clad in a light blue Cekak Musang baju melayu was accompanied by his 16-year-old daughter Dania Sofea on the aisle while Erra, clad in a light blue modern baju kurung, was accompanied by her daughter Engku Aleesya who is also the same age as Dania.

The all-white ceremony saw around 300 guests, made up of family, close friends, as well as local media.

Previously, Erra or her real name Fazira Wan Chek made her wedding announcement to local media last week during the launch of her single Cinta Abadi.

This came after speculations that Erra had started dating Mr E, who’s also the founder of popular cafe franchise, Kueh, since August 2024.