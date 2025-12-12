PETALING JAYA, March — The US government is reviewing Malaysia’s extradition request for former Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner over his role in the 1MDB scandal, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said.

In a statement today, the AGC said that the move is part of Malaysia’s continued efforts to seek justice in one of the largest fraud schemes in modern history, in which Malaysians were the main victims.

The AGC said the extradition request was submitted on August 14 last year, with Malaysia providing additional documents and information as requested by US authorities.

