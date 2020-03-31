Health D-G: Those aged 26-30 and 56-60 more at risk of Covid-19 because frequently out of homes

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today revealed that two age groups, those aged 26-30 and 56-60, accounted for the highest number of new Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31— Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today revealed that two age groups, those aged 26-30 and 56-60, accounted for the highest number of new Covid-19 cases.

In his daily Covid-19 press conference, Noor Hisham said it is because people in these two groups tend to move about more than others.

He suggested their higher risks of infection could be because some were students who ignored the movement control order (MCO) while older patients were likely to be heads of households who may leave their homes for supply runs.

“Those aged between 26 and 30, they are maybe students or those who return from abroad and often go out to socialise even though there is MCO in place.

“Whereas those aged between 56 and 60, they are the heads of the households nominated to go out and buy essentials items, and because they often go out, it’s easier for them to get infected,” he said.

There were six more Covid-19 deaths today in Malaysia, bringing the country’s total to 43.

Dr Noor Hisham also confirmed 140 new infections, bringing total Covid-19 cases to 2,767.

He said 537 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals.

He also disclosed that 94 Covid-19 patients were under intensive care, with 60 requiring ventilators.