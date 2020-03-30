Syed Saddiq says lost RM250,000 in cash after home robbed, denies it’s Bersatu’s money

Former minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said his private home was burgled and RM250,000 in cash was now missing. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Former minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said his private home was burgled and RM250,000 in cash was now missing.

Syed Saddiq shared a copy of the police report he lodged, in which he stated that he only noticed the missing cash around 7pm last Saturday.

The report described the condition of the crime scene left behind as neat, with no obvious signs of forced entry or prying on the safe box.

“The last time I opened the safe box was on either March 13 or 14.

“My safe box has a secret code, and there are only a few selected people who know where I keep it,” Syed Saddiq said in the report.

1. Saya telah membuat laporan polis terhadap kes kecurian yang berlaku di rumah saya.



2. Pihak polis dan forensik telahpun datang dan membuat siasatan di rumah sejak malam semalam. pic.twitter.com/DqANhFDRqC — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) March 30, 2020

The Muar MP issued a statement later to confirm the incident, which added how police forensic investigators were called in to examine the scene last night.

He also disputed reports that described the money as belonging to his party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, but did not specify if he was the owner.

“For the time being, I am unable to verify any specific details or speculations until the investigations have completed.

“Media reports that the RM250,000 was money belonging to PPBM is not true and the estimated losses have not been established yet.

“I hope that all parties will refrain from making speculations and from spreading unverified news to the masses,” said Syed Saddiq in a statement today.

Syed Saddiq then demanded a retraction and apology from TV3 over its report titled “RM250,000 duit milik PPBM hilang dari kediaman Syed Saddiq (RM250,000 in PPBM funds missing from Syed Saddiq’s home)”.

The Bersatu Armada chief said the report undermined his credibility as a party leader, and has caused him to be slandered by third parties.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal confirmed the incident when contacted.

“I can confirm we received the report, and all I can reveal is that the case is still under investigations,” he told Malay Mail.