Seven men caught playing football, jogging during MCO fined RM1,000 with three months community service

Police arrest youths who violated the movement control order in Jelutong, Penang, March 28, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudi

GEORGE TOWN, March 30 — Seven men who were caught playing football and jogging in a field were fined RM1,000 each with three months of community service by the magistrate’s court here today for breaching the movement control order (MCO).

The seven admitted to committing the offence at about 5.15pm on March 26 at a field off Jalan DS Ramanathan in Pulau Tikus.

K. Balaparameswaran, 24, K. Ghokulan, 24, Jamal Mohamed Abdul Karim, 24, V. Narindraan, 24, P. Logesvaran, 24, S. Dharanidharan, 24, and A.Shanmugam, 56, were charged under Rule 3(1) Prevention of Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the infected local areas) Regulations 2020.

Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap ordered them to serve the three months’ community service in lieu of three months’ jail.

Another 13 men are expected to be charged for a similar offence at the magistrate’s court tomorrow.

Yesterday, Penang Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan reportedly said police have detained almost 200 people in the first 12 days of the MCO.

Most of those arrested were found jogging in public spaces and sitting in groups outside.