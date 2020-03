Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Ministry of Health announced today that the country has yet again recorded its highest Covid-19 recoveries, with 479 recoveries, which is an increase of 91 compared to the previous record yesterday.

However, the country also recorded 156 positive Covid-19 cases today, with a total of 2,626 cases to date and three new deaths — bringing the total fatalities related to the outbreak to 37.

