MACC receives report on alleged power abuse in ECRL

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today received a complaint regarding abuse of power in connection with the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

Without disclosing the involvement of any individual, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said they would study the complaint before carrying out further investigations.

“I confirm that MACC did receive a complaint regarding the ECRL for investigation. However, we (MACC) will study the complaint first.

“We (MACC) cannot reveal the parties named in the complaint in this case because we have not started our investigations,” he told Bernama TV today.

Meanwhile, a source told Bernama TV that the complainant, among others, asked MACC to investigate the alleged inflated cost of the ECRL project, which it said should be RM30 billion instead of RM44 billion.

The source, in referring to a media report, said the ECRL project, which was cancelled in January 2019, got back on track in April that year after the government was convinced to resume the project with China Communication Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) at a cost of RM44 billion through the ECRL New Plan Package.

The source claimed that the new plan should only cost RM30 billion since certain things were reduced, among them the cancellation of five stations along the Gombak-Klang route.

“This means the new ECRL plan is RM14 billion costlier despite the reduction of some things,” he said.

The ECRL project resumed after an additional agreement was signed by Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and CCCC on April 12, 2019, which saw the project cost reduced by RM21.5 billion from the original cost of RM65.5 billion and the new alignment shortened by 40km from 688km to 648km.

The new alignment will be Kota Baru-Mentakab-Jelebu-Kuala Kelawang- Bangi/Kajang-Putrajaya and to Port Klang. The original ECRL project connected Port Klang in Selangor to Pengkalan Kubor in Kelantan. — Bernama