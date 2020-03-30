7-Eleven store personnel in KL tests positive for Covid-19

A 7-Eleven store personnel in KL has tested positive for Covid-19. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Malaysia has confirmed one of its staff has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus yesterday and has taken precautionary measures to address the issue.

Its marketing general manager Ronan Lee said the staff member was based at the outlet along Jalan Bunus in KL.

Lee said sanitisation and deep cleansing of the store are being carried out and it will remain closed until further notice.

“All those in direct contact with our affected staff member have been placed under home quarantine until the appropriate medical clearance is given by the authorities,” he said in a statement.

Lee said the staff member is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed government hospital.

Both 7-Eleven Malaysia and the Health Ministry are also carrying out detailed contact tracing to identify and inform those who had close contact with the staff member, as well as investigate where the staff member might have contracted it from.

“We would like to assure everyone that preventive measures across our operations to curb the spread of Covid-19 has already been implemented, including regular sanitisation of our stores, enhanced personal hygiene protocols for our staff members and social distancing measures in-store for customers.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and staff members are of the utmost importance to us. 7-Eleven Malaysia is monitoring the situation closely and further updates will be provided as necessary,” he said.

As of yesterday afternoon, Malaysia has recorded approximately 2,470 Covid-19 positive cases, with 388 recoveries and 35 deaths. The global statistics for the pandemic now stand at approximately 721,412 positive cases, 151,004 recoveries, and 33,956 deaths.