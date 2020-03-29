National Prihatin Aid: Hasil care line resumes operations on March 30, says IRB

A general view of the Inland Revenue Board’s office in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2020. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

CYBERJAYA, March 29 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) announced today that its Hasil Care Line (HCL) call centre will resume operations from tomorrow (March 30) to answer questions related to the National Prihatin Aid (BPN) and taxation issues.

In a statement issued today, the IRB said the call centre will operate throughout the movement control order (MCO) period from 9am to 5pm daily from Sunday until Friday.

It said the call centre’s number is 03-89111000 or +603-89111000 for those who are overseas.

Meanwhile, any enquires concerning the Cost of Living Aid (Bantuan Sara Hidup) can be directed to the toll-free line at 1800-88-2747

For further information, taxpayers can direct the issues via HASiL Live Chat or by filling up the feedback form which is available at the IRB’s official website at www.hasil.gov.my, Facebook and Twitter.

The IRB said taxpayers can also access further information related to taxation issues during the MCO period by going to the website http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/faq_1.pdf for Bahasa Malaysia and http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/faq_2.pdf for English language.

The Finance Ministry in a statement here today said Malaysians who are eligible for financial assistance under the stimulus package will have to register with the IRB. — Bernama