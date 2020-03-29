Malaysia charts highest number of daily Covid-19 recoveries, as seven reported dead

Personnel from the Emergency Response Team screen members of the public at KL Sentral March 20, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced today that Malaysia recorded seven cases of Covid-19 deaths, the highest toll reported so far, bringing the total number of casualties of the pandemic to 34 to date.

However, the number of those who recovered is also at a record high at 68, making the total of those who recovered and discharged at 388.

Six Covid-19 patients died yesterday, whereas another passed away today, with the oldest patient being 91 years old and the youngest 27, both suffered from health complications such as high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease.

Another deceased out of the seven (Case #1,239), was a 50-year-old man who was a participant at the Sri Petaling Jamek Mosque’s tabligh congregation and had high blood pressure.

“As of March 29, 2020, at 12pm, 150 new cases have been reported. This brings the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia to 2,470 cases.

“To date, 73 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of these, 52 need ventilators,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a press conference.

Dr Noor Hisham said that of the 34 cases of Covid-19 related deaths, 55.6 per cent were aged 60 years and above, while 67.6 per cent had chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and heart disease.

He also advised those who are elderly with health complications and their family members to ensure adequate medication supply to treat the illnesses.

“They are at greater risk of developing a more serious Covid -19 infection; which means suffering from worse symptoms and complications,” he said.

“Therefore, it is important for them and their family members to take precautions to prevent Covid-19 infection. Ensure that the patient’s medication supply is adequate and uninterrupted. Health services are still being carried out at all MOH health facilities especially for follow-up appointments and access to medicines.”