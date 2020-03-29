Covid-19: Lockdown may be imposed in several Selangor areas, says Health D-G

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — Director-General of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has not ruled out the possibility of the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) being imposed in several areas in Selangor.

He said the state had a high number of Covid-19 cases in a number of areas.

“If you notice, the highest number of infections is in Selangor. We are also looking at the highest number by area and zone. We have identified one or two zones in Selangor where we may take action similar to that in Simpang Renggan in Kluang, Johor,” he told a press conference to update the media on the Covid-19 situation.

The EMCO was imposed in Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam from midnight of March 27 until April 9 after a high number of Covid-19 cases were detected there.

Noor Hisham was asked to comment on a Health Ministry Facebook post which portrayed several locations listed as red zones in Selangor, namely Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak and Klang. The post also listed Tawau in Sabah; Kuching in Sarawak and Lembah Pantai in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama