No curfew in Hilir Perak, says MB’s office

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh March 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 28 — A WhatsApp message that has gone viral since yesterday, claiming that the Hilir Perak district will be under curfew due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is not true, according to the Perak Mentri Besar’s Office.

“The Perak Mentri Besar’s Office hereby denies the contents of the message which has gone viral since yesterday,” it said in a statement today.

The public is advised to verify any information received with the authorities and not to disseminate fake or unauthenticated news.

The message claimed that the Hilir Perak district would be placed under curfew tomorrow because it is categorised as a red zone.

As of noon yesterday, a total of 159 positive cases had been recorded in Perak, with 11 of the 12 districts affected.

Hilir Perak and Kinta are categorised as red zones, while Kampar is the only one yet to be affected. — Bernama