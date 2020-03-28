Ismail Sabri: Nationwide disinfection process to begin this Monday

DBKL and Alam Flora personnel sanitise the area around the Sri Petaling Mosque March 28, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — The disinfection process to contain the Covid-19 outbreak will be conducted nationwide beginning this Monday (March 30), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the process, to be conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) through the local government authorities in the respective district, would focus on high risk areas of the infection.

“So far, 11 disinfection processes have been carried out by DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) involving 11 markets.

“Today, the process is carried out in the Seri Petaling area,” he told a press conference after a ministerial meeting of on the movement control order (MCO) ere today.

Ismail said the process would also be carried out at all the People’s Housing Projects (PPR).

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the mission to bring home Malaysian citizens who are stranded in Egypt would be carried out through a special flight.

Without mentioning the number of Malaysians involved, he said they would be brought from Cairo to Brunei enroute to Malaysia.

So far, he said, the government had brought home 2,612 out of 3,162 Malaysians in 60 countries.

“12 commercial aircraft are prepared to bring home 1,988 Malaysians from India, including the Sikhs who are stranded in Amritsar, Punjab, India,” he said, adding that the process of bringing home the Malaysian citizens in India is assisted by MIC, which is sponsoring the flight.

He advised Malaysians who are still stranded overseas to contact the nearest Malaysian embassy office for assistance. — Bernama